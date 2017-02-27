Amanda Bynes completes probation in DUI case

Share

Amanda Bynes is reportedly set to unveil a fashion line later this year (17).

Amanda Bynes has completed her probation for a driving under the influence (DUI) case.

The Hairspray star was arrested in West Hollywood in 2012 for allegedly side-swiping a police vehicle and the case was delayed for months during 2013 when she was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation following weeks of erratic behavior and entered into a rehab facility.

Her lawyers, who had previously entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, accepted a plea deal in February 2014 in which she was given three years of probation for reckless driving, a lesser charge than DUI, a three-month alcohol education course and slapped with a fine.

Her lawyer has now confirmed to TMZ that she is finally off probation as the term ended on Friday (24Feb17) like it was supposed to.

The 30-year-old almost violated her probation in 2014 when she was arrested for another DUI after she was pulled over by police and they found a small amount of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in her system.

Los Angeles authorities declined to prosecute her and, after a review, the District Attorney decided Amanda had not violated the terms of her probation.

According to TMZ, "life is good" for Amanda and she is still studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. She is reportedly working on a fashion line which she is planning to unveil later this year (17).

Amanda has kept a low profile in recent years but hit headlines earlier this month (Feb17) when an imposter assumed her identity on Twitter and posted convincing information about her personal life before claiming she was engaged and pregnant.

Amanda returned to her own Twitter to denounce the other account and wrote, "I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down. I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down."

