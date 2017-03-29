Amanda Seyfried follows a five minute beauty routine

Share

Actress Amanda Seyfried counts lavender oil as one of her favourite fragrances.

Amanda Seyfried never spends more than five minutes on her beauty routine in the morning.

The Mean Girls actress always stands out on the red carpet, with her natural make-up looks and striking blonde tresses.

As for her off-duty style, Amanda insists that she spends very little time on skincare and applying cosmetics.

"When it comes to a beauty routine, I want to spend less than five minutes in front of the mirror," she told Marie Claire magazine, adding that she has her eyelashes dyed so she doesn't have to wear mascara. "I've used the same skincare for years: Cle de Peau Beaute's cleansing foam, its La Creme at night, and its emulsion with SPF during the day."

And to maintain her luscious mane Amanda shares that she usually pulls her hair back off of her face and shampoos it once a week, only spritzing on a bit of dry shampoo if necessary.

The 31-year-old, who welcomed a daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski earlier this month (Mar17), adds that she never wears make-up when she's at home or doing errands around town.

"I 'm not the girl who puts make-up on to go to Target. I'm very comfortable with myself, so I don't feel a need to cover up or hide anything. Even if I have a massive pimple or I ate too much the night before, it's not the end of the world. I know I'm taking care of myself in the bigger picture," she said.

However, one product Amanda cannot do without is perfume, and will always dab some of her favorite fragrance on before she goes out at night. The Givenchy Live Irresistible brand ambassador counts the perfume as one of her top scents, though she also likes to wear natural oils.

"Lavender oil is supposed to be calming, so I'll dab a tiny bit under my nose before I go to sleep. I also keep crystals next to my bed, because they're great for things like boosting immunity and alleviating anxiety," smiled Amanda.

