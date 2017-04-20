Amanda Seyfried makes red carpet comeback after daughter's birth

Share

Amanda Seyfried looked slim, fresh-faced and glowing as she attended the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards.

Amanda Seyfried returned to the red carpet on Wednesday night (19Apr17) after giving birth to a baby girl last month (Mar17).

The Mamma Mia! actress was joined by her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, as they attended the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Appearing to have already regained her pre-pregnancy figure, Amanda wore a black Stella McCartney dress for the occasion, teamed with beige sandals, as Thomas suited up for the awards.

Both Amanda and Thomas looked glowing and fresh-faced for the evening out, suggesting they have taken to parenthood well.

The arrival of the couple's daughter, whose name is yet to be revealed, came just weeks after The Newsroom star Thomas revealed he and Amanda had secretly eloped.

Holding up his wedding ring and calling the 31-year-old actress "my wife", he told host James Corden on The Late Late Show earlier in March (17): "We eloped... we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing… We had a great day. It was perfect."

The Mean Girls star confirmed her pregnancy last November (16) after she stepped out for a red carpet event and debuted her baby bump.

Amanda and Thomas first met in 2015, while co-starring in the Off Broadway play The Way We Get By, but their relationship didn't become romantic until they reunited on movie The Last Word, which was filmed in 2016.

The actress previously dated her Mamma Mia! co-star Dominic Cooper on and off between 2008 and 2013 and actor Justin Long from 2013 to 2015. Thomas separated from his wife of eight years, Kimberly Hope, in October, 2015.

