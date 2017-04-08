Amanda Seyfried prefers to wear sweet fragrances

Share

Amanda Seyfried relies on spa treatments and sauna visits to keep her skin in top condition.

Amanda Seyfried prefers sweet scents when it comes to selecting fragrances.

The 31-year-old actress, who welcomed a daughter with her husband Thomas Sadoski in March (17), was tapped as the face of Givenchy’s fragrances back in 2013 and has been shot by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for its campaigns.

When it comes to her own taste in scents, Amanda relies on perfumes that have a very girly vibe.

“When I like a scent, I stick with it and Givenchy Live Irresistible Delicieuse is perfect for me,” she told Britain’s Marie Claire magazine. “It’s floral and feminine, but still similar to the original, which I love. When I was in high school, I used to like wearing Clinique’s Happy; now Live Irresistible Delicieuse’s sweetness and energy reminds me of that time in my life.”

The Ted 2 star also loves the French fashion house’s candles, noting she lights them up at home to help her relax.

Being in the spotlight means Amanda takes care of her appearance, relying on spa treatments and sauna visits to keep her skin in top condition. Exercise plays a big part in her life too, as she further preached the benefits of ballet barre classes for keeping her in shape.

And in the lead up to giving birth to her baby, the blonde beauty was careful to stick to a healthy diet.

“Ever since I’ve been living in New York and Los Angeles, I’ve been into organic food and products. I have about eight Vitamix blenders so I whiz up homemade fresh fruit and veg smoothies every morning," she shared. "Before I became pregnant, I was really into my supplements. My gynaecologist recommended evening primrose oil and I look olive leaf, oregano and garlic tablets every day too.”

© Cover Media