Amanda Stenberg: 'I thought I needed to dress a certain way'

The young actress has found her fashion footing.

Teenage Hunger Games star Amanda Stenberg used to think she needed to dress in a particular style to appear female, then she had a breakthrough.

The 18-year-old who played Rue in the film shared her secrets with InStyle.

“I think something that was a huge limitation for me was gender. I thought that I had to dress a certain way in order to appear female, in order to subscribe to certain beauty standards, in order to look pretty.”

She continues, “And once I lifted that limitation off of myself of trying to look digestible, especially to the male gaze, it was a lot easier for me to find what style actually suited me.”

Stenberg reveals her big style breakthrough came when she realised that gender is a “construct” created by society and that she can adapt her clothing to look exactly how she wants it to.

“At the end of the day, it’s fabric draped over your body," she smiles. "(When I worked that out) I was able to actually recognize when I do enjoy women’s fashion.”

Amanda attended her first ever show at Paris Fashion Week this month (Mar17), for Chanel, because she's a longtime fan of the high-end French label. She also got to check out label founder Mademoiselle Chanel's famed apartment in the city.

“Chanel is one of those brands that I feel comfortable in. It doesn’t make me feel like I’m trying to fit into a box that doesn’t feel natural to me. That’s super rare for a luxury brand.”

© Cover Media