Amber Heard and Elon Musk call it quits - report

Share

The couple bonded during frequent trips to Australia, where Amber is filming Aquaman.

Actress Amber Heard has reportedly called off her romance with billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

The unlikely couple first became linked in July, 2016, following Amber's marital split from Johnny Depp, but the rumored relationship was kept under wraps for months as the beauty went through her bitter divorce, which was finalized in January (17).

In April (17), The Danish Girl star made the romance social media official by sharing a funny picture of Elon sitting at a table with a kiss mark on his cheek, alongside Amber, who was wearing bright red lipstick.

She captioned the shot: "Cheeky".

The Tesla Motors and Paypal mogul also posted a similar snap from their dinner date on his Instagram page, revealing he had been visiting Amber in Australia, where she has been shooting the superhero blockbuster Aquaman.

However, it seems Amber and Elon have since decided to part ways, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The typically-private couple never discussed its relationship in public, but it was clear things were getting serious between the pair as Amber frequently spent time with Elon and his sons with his first wife Justine Wilson.

He even took his boys on vacation Down Under in May (17), when Amber uploaded pictures of herself and her beau's kids messing about while taking in the sights of Sydney.

"Kidding around," she wrote beside a trio of shots, with one showing her getting a piggyback from one of Elon's sons, and another capturing three of the boys climbing onto their dad's back. The last picture featured her lying on the ground taking a photo with one of the youngsters.

The relationship with Amber was Musk's first since divorcing his ex-wife, British actress Talulah Riley, in November (16).

© Cover Media