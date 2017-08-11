Amber Heard and Elon Musk: 'We have the utmost respect for one another'

Share

The couple dated for a year.

Actress Amber Heard and Elon Musk have released a joint statement about the rumors surrounding their break-up, insisting their busy schedules led to the amicable split.

The Danish Girl star and Musk ended their year-long romance earlier this month (Aug17), days after they were spotted together in Australia - and they're now insisting there are no hard feelings behind the split.

"Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves," a joint statement to People magazine reads. "The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course..."

The couple goes on to slam the "speculation" surrounding the end of its relationship, and Amber and Elon insist they have "the utmost respect for one another".

"As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don't)," the statement continues. "The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied."

The end of Amber and Elon's romance has shocked many, especially since the Justice League beauty appeared to have bonded well with the Tesla Motors founder's sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk, who he divorced in 2008.

Musk also split from British actress Talulah Riley last year (16), while Heard is newly divorced following a one-year marriage to Johnny Depp. The actors broke up last year (16) and their divorce was finalized in January (17).

