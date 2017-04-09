Amber Heard bolts from gala due to emergency

Share

Cara Delevingne and iO Tillett Wright covered for their friend after she jetted from the event.

Actress Amber Heard had to dash from the Unite4:Humanity gala on Friday (07Apr17) thanks to an unexpected emergency.

The Danish Girl star was due to pick up a trophy for her humanitarian work with the American Civil Liberties Union during the star-studded function held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, but she had already left the event when it was time for her to receive the award.

In her place, Amber's friends Cara Delevingne and iO Tillett Wright stepped in to accept the honor on her behalf.

"Our dear friend Amber unfortunately suffered a bit of an emergency earlier this evening and she had to go," activist Wright said onstage as actress and supermodel Cara stood beside.

Tillett added Heard must have had something very pressing to attend to with the knowledge that activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali was also in attendance at the Unite4:Humanity gala: "I've never seen Amber nervous and I've known her quite intimately for a long time. She’s met pretty much everyone that you could be starstruck by. But Ayaan Hirsi Ali is as close to God as you could get for her, so to know that Ayaan was here and for her to have to leave means that it was a very serious emergency.”

A Unite4:Humanity spokesperson told ET Online on Saturday (08Apr17): "Amber Heard had to leave early due to an emergency. Her friends Cara Delevingne and iO Tillett Wright graciously accepted the award on her behalf. We know Amber would have loved to stay through the show and hope she is doing well.”

© Cover Media