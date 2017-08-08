Amber Heard: 'I still deeply care for ex Elon Musk'

Share

The Magic Mike XXL beauty has suffered two big break-ups in the past two years.

Amber Heard has broken her silence about splitting from Elon Musk, insisting she still cares deeply for the Tesla Motors founder.

The Danish Girl star confirmed she and Musk have called it quits while thanking fans in an Instagram post on Tuesday (08Aug17) for their support.

Heard wrote: "Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I’d like to remain more quiet.

"Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times."

Heard, 31, and Musk, 46, went public with their romance at the beginning of the summer. Reports of a split began circulating over the weekend and he confirmed the news in a post on Monday (07Aug17).

He wrote: "Btw (by the way), just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another.

"Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

The end of Amber and Elon's romance has shocked many, especially since the Justice League beauty appeared to have bonded well with his sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk, who he divorced from in 2008.

Musk also split from British actress Talulah Riley last year (16), while Heard is newly divorced following a one-year marriage to Johnny Depp. The actor broke up last year (16) and their divorce was finalized in January (17).

© Cover Media