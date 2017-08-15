Amber Heard pokes at fun at Australian politician over citizenship scandal

Share

Amber Heard has offered to send Barnaby Joyce a box of kiwis after learning of his New Zealand citizenship.

Amber Heard has mocked the Australian politician responsible for her dog smuggling drama after it was discovered his dual citizenship went against the country's constitution.

The Danish Girl star and her then-husband Johnny Depp came under fire from authorities Down Under in 2015 after they brought their Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country without filling out the proper paperwork or going through official quarantine procedures.

They flew the dogs back to their home in the U.S. after top politician Barnaby Joyce, who held the post of Agriculture Minister at the time, threatened to put the dogs down if they remained in the country.

Joyce has since been made Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, but on Monday (14Aug17) it was revealed he held dual New Zealand citizenship by descent. This throws into doubt his eligibility to be a member of parliament as dual citizens are not allowed to hold public office under the constitution.

Heard poked fun at his citizenship on Twitter by sharing an image of a box of KiwiFresh kiwifruit and writing, "To comfort Mr. Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws)."

Kiwi is the slang term to describe people from New Zealand.

The 31-year-old avoided conviction for breaking Australia's biosecurity laws by reaching a plea deal in which she pleaded guilty to one count of falsifying quarantine documents. She was also fined and forced to record an awkward apology video with Depp, who she split from in May 2016.

Joyce was born in Australia to an Australian mother and a father from New Zealand and was automatically given New Zealand citizenship. He believes he is not in breach of any rules and will take the case to the High Court. He will remain in his post during this time.

