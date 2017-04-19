  • Home
  Amber Heard's father: 'She wants to marry Elon Musk'

Amber Heard's father: 'She wants to marry Elon Musk'

Amber Heard's father: 'She wants to marry Elon Musk'
Amber Heard
Posted by Cover Media on April 19, 2017 at 11:30 am
Amber Heard would "love to get married again", her father David has said.

Amber Heard and her business mogul boyfriend Elon Musk are planning to get married, according to the star's father.

The Danish Girl actress clearly hasn't let her bitter divorce from Johnny Depp, which was finalised in January (17), put her off walking down the aisle again. According to Amber's father David, she and Tesla billionaire Elon, who were first spotted together last July (16), are already talking about tying the knot.

"Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that," he told British magazine Grazia.

However, his claims were dismissed by a source close to Amber, who added: "They have no plans to get married. Moreover, Amber is currently in Australia shooting the Aquaman movie for the next six months."

Following the emergence of romance rumors between Amber and Elon, it was claimed the businessman had been courting Amber for the past few years, after having set his sights on the actress when they co-starred in 2013 movie Machete Kills.

The pair never met on the set of Robert Rodriguez's film, but the New York Post's gossip column Page Six obtained emails allegedly sent by Elon to the director and other acquaintances of Amber's in a bid to meet her.

"If there is a party or event with Amber, I’d be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity,” Elon wrote in one email. "Allegedly, she is a fan of George Orwell and Ayn Rand... most unusual."

He then added in a later message: "I’m not angling for a date. I know she’s in a long-term relationship, but... Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet."

Amber was with Johnny at the time.

While Amber is now divorced Elon has also been married before, to actress Talulah Riley. The pair first wed in 2010, but split two years later. They then married again in 2013, but Elon filed for divorce on 31 December, 2014.

© Cover Media

Amber Heard opens up about breaking free of bisexuality 'label'

Posted on 24/03/2017
Amber Heard admits there is a long way to go when it comes to the LGBTQ fight in Hollywood.

Amber Heard countersues producer of London Fields

Posted on 01/04/2017
The actress claims Christopher Hanley put together a "Producer's Cut" of 2015 film London Fields full of unauthorized sexual images and vulgar scenes.

Amber Heard bolts from gala due to emergency

Posted on 09/04/2017
Cara Delevingne and iO Tillett Wright covered for their friend after she jetted from the event.

