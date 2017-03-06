Amber Riley, Ruth Wilson and Billie Piper score Olivier Award nominations

Amber Riley, Ruth Wilson and Billie Piper have scored top acting nominations for the 2017 Olivier Awards.
Former Glee star Amber landed a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical on Monday (06Mar17) for her portrayal of Effie White in London stage adaptation of Dreamgirls and will go up against Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard, "The Girls" from The Girls, and Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl.
Amber took to Instagram to express her excitement, writing, "It feels like my heart just dropped into my butt what is happening?!?!? This is so crazy!!!! I'm so grateful and happy, and confused lol aaaaaahhhhhh Olivier Nominee!!!!!! God is good faith and trust always."
Ruth and Billie will go head-to-head for the Best Actress prize for their roles in dramas Hedda Gabler and Yerma respectively. They will also compete with Glenda Jackson for King Lear and Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie.
Ian McKellen scored his 10th nomination for his role in No Man's Land and his Best Actor competitors include Ed Harris (Buried Child), Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Tom Hollander (Travesties). Best Actor in a Musical nominees include David Fynn (School of Rock), Andy Karl (Groundhog Day), Charlie Stemp (Half a Sixpence) and Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar).
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child came top in the nominations with 11, including Best Director for John Tiffany and supporting actress for Noma Dumezweni, while the stage version of Groundhog Day led the musical categories.
The Harry Potter production is up for Best New Play against The Flick, Elegy, One Night in Miami and Best Revival nominees include Travesties, Yerma, The Glass Menagerie and This House.
Groundhog Day received a nomination for Best New Musical alongside The Girls, Dreamgirls and School of Rock, while Funny Girl, Jesus Christ Superstar, Show Boat and Sunset Boulevard complete the Best Musical Revival shortlist.
And Sir Kenneth Branagh will be honoured during the ceremony for his outstanding contribution to the theatre.
The 2017 Olivier Awards take place on 9 April (17) at London's Royal Albert Hall.
The main list of nominees are as follows:
Best Actor:
Ed Harris - Buried Child
Tom Hollander - Travesties
Ian McKellen - No Man’s Land
Jamie Parker - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Actress:
Billie Piper - Yerma
Glenda Jackson - King Lear
Cherry Jones - The Glass Menagerie
Ruth Wilson - Hedda Gabler
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Anthony Boyle - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Freddie Fox - Travesties
Brian J. Smith - The Glass Menagerie
Rafe Spall - Hedda Gabler
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
The cast of Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour
Noma Dumezweni - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Clare Foster - Travesties
Kate O’Flynn - The Glass Menagerie
Best New Play:
Elegy
The Flick
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
One Night In Miami…
Best Revival:
The Glass Menagerie
This House
Travesties
Yerma
Best New Comedy:
The Comedy About A Bank Robbery
Nice Fish
Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour
The Truth
Best Actress in a Musical:
Glenn Close - Sunset Boulevard
The cast of The Girls
Amber Riley - Dreamgirls
Sheridan Smith - Funny Girl
Best Actor in a Musical:
David Fynn - School of Rock
Tyrone Huntley - Jesus Christ Superstar
Andy Karl - Groundhog Day
Charlie Stemp - Half A Sixpence
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical:
Adam J. Bernard - Dreamgirls
Ian Bartholomew - Half a Sixpence
Ben Hunter - The Girls
Andrew Langtree - Groundhog Day
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical:
Emma Williams - Half a Sixpence
Rebecca Trehearn - Show Boat
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - Murder Ballad
Haydn Gwynne - The Threepenny Opera
Mastercard Best New Musical:
Dreamgirls
The Girls
Groundhog Day
School of Rock
Best Musical Revival:
Funny Girl
Jesus Christ Superstar
Show Boat
Sunset Boulevard
Best Director:
Simon Stone - Yerma
John Tiffany - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
John Tiffany - The Glass Menagerie
Matthew Warchus - Groundhog Day
