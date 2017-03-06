Amber Riley, Ruth Wilson and Billie Piper score Olivier Award nominations

Share

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child leads the nominations with 11.

Amber Riley, Ruth Wilson and Billie Piper have scored top acting nominations for the 2017 Olivier Awards.

Former Glee star Amber landed a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical on Monday (06Mar17) for her portrayal of Effie White in London stage adaptation of Dreamgirls and will go up against Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard, "The Girls" from The Girls, and Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl.

Amber took to Instagram to express her excitement, writing, "It feels like my heart just dropped into my butt what is happening?!?!? This is so crazy!!!! I'm so grateful and happy, and confused lol aaaaaahhhhhh Olivier Nominee!!!!!! God is good faith and trust always."

Ruth and Billie will go head-to-head for the Best Actress prize for their roles in dramas Hedda Gabler and Yerma respectively. They will also compete with Glenda Jackson for King Lear and Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie.

Ian McKellen scored his 10th nomination for his role in No Man's Land and his Best Actor competitors include Ed Harris (Buried Child), Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Tom Hollander (Travesties). Best Actor in a Musical nominees include David Fynn (School of Rock), Andy Karl (Groundhog Day), Charlie Stemp (Half a Sixpence) and Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar).

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child came top in the nominations with 11, including Best Director for John Tiffany and supporting actress for Noma Dumezweni, while the stage version of Groundhog Day led the musical categories.

The Harry Potter production is up for Best New Play against The Flick, Elegy, One Night in Miami and Best Revival nominees include Travesties, Yerma, The Glass Menagerie and This House.

Groundhog Day received a nomination for Best New Musical alongside The Girls, Dreamgirls and School of Rock, while Funny Girl, Jesus Christ Superstar, Show Boat and Sunset Boulevard complete the Best Musical Revival shortlist.

And Sir Kenneth Branagh will be honoured during the ceremony for his outstanding contribution to the theatre.

The 2017 Olivier Awards take place on 9 April (17) at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The main list of nominees are as follows:

Best Actor:

Ed Harris - Buried Child

Tom Hollander - Travesties

Ian McKellen - No Man’s Land

Jamie Parker - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Actress:

Billie Piper - Yerma

Glenda Jackson - King Lear

Cherry Jones - The Glass Menagerie

Ruth Wilson - Hedda Gabler

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Anthony Boyle - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Freddie Fox - Travesties

Brian J. Smith - The Glass Menagerie

Rafe Spall - Hedda Gabler

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

The cast of Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour

Noma Dumezweni - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Clare Foster - Travesties

Kate O’Flynn - The Glass Menagerie

Best New Play:

Elegy

The Flick

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

One Night In Miami…

Best Revival:

The Glass Menagerie

This House

Travesties

Yerma

Best New Comedy:

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

Nice Fish

Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour

The Truth

Best Actress in a Musical:

Glenn Close - Sunset Boulevard

The cast of The Girls

Amber Riley - Dreamgirls

Sheridan Smith - Funny Girl

Best Actor in a Musical:

David Fynn - School of Rock

Tyrone Huntley - Jesus Christ Superstar

Andy Karl - Groundhog Day

Charlie Stemp - Half A Sixpence

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical:

Adam J. Bernard - Dreamgirls

Ian Bartholomew - Half a Sixpence

Ben Hunter - The Girls

Andrew Langtree - Groundhog Day

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical:

Emma Williams - Half a Sixpence

Rebecca Trehearn - Show Boat

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - Murder Ballad

Haydn Gwynne - The Threepenny Opera

Mastercard Best New Musical:

Dreamgirls

The Girls

Groundhog Day

School of Rock

Best Musical Revival:

Funny Girl

Jesus Christ Superstar

Show Boat

Sunset Boulevard

Best Director:

Simon Stone - Yerma

John Tiffany - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

John Tiffany - The Glass Menagerie

Matthew Warchus - Groundhog Day

