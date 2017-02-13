Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa spark reunion rumors

The couple has yet to comment on their public displays of affections.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose have sparked rumors of a reconciliation after they were spotted kissing and holding hands at a pre-Grammy Awards party over the weekend (11-12Feb17).

The We Dem Boyz hitmaker and his ex-wife attended Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Party on Saturday night (11Feb17) and they weren't shy about showing off their affections for one another - the former couple walked the red carpet and posed for pictures, holding hands, embracing, and kissing for the cameras.

Amber and Rose, who share son Sebastian, have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, but the date comes a day after it was revealed the model had split from professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. Amber fell for Val while she was paired up with his brother Maksim on Dancing With the Stars last year (16), and they dated for about five months. Reports suggest the couple's schedules became an issue and led to the break-up.

"Val has been on tour and really hasn't had time to see her too much," a source told Us Weekly. "It fizzled out, but it wasn't serious to begin with. I could see them hooking up again in the future."

Amber and Wiz tied the knot in 2013, but she filed for divorce a year later, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair has remained amicable since reaching a divorce settlement in 2016 following an initial public spat. Last year (16), she opened up about her feelings for Khalifa, calling him her only true love.

"Real love? Was with my husband Khalifa," she said in an interview in January, 2016. "My soon-to-be ex-husband. Absolutely, for sure. When you really find love, you just know. So you look back at your past relationships and go, 'Eh, I didn't love those fools'. He was the love of my life. He was the only man I've ever loved."

"We obviously loved each other so much, and we still love each other," she added. "Even when we talk on the phone now it's always like, 'OK, babe, see you later. I love you.' We just can't be together. We aren't good in a relationship."

Rose also dated Kanye West from 2008 to 2010.

