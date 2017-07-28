Amber Rose backtracks after saying Philadelphia girls are not 'traditionally attractive'

Share

Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei was among those slamming Amber Rose's comment that people from Philadelphia are not "traditionally attractive".

The 33-year-old grew up in south Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania. During an interview on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month (Jul17), Amber was asked about her upbringing, which led to her making the contentious comment.

"I grew up in a very poor neighborhood… A lot of the people where I'm from aren't traditionally attractive people and for me being blessed with beauty... It's a blessing and a curse," Amber said. "To grow up in such an area and be blessed with beauty was very difficult for me… I never felt like I belonged there."

The recently unearthed admission from the interview led to mass criticism on social media, with Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei among those blasting Amber.

In a video obtained by TMZ.com, Torrei accuses Amber of having plastic surgery and therefore being unable to compare herself to anyone in Philadelphia, before continuing: "There are plenty of naturally beautiful people in Philadelphia and I think the platform Amber is on she has to be more responsible for the word choices because there are a lot of young girls out there that look up to her. They’re taking her words, they’re taking everything that she says, and they’re holding onto those words."

"I rock with Amber, I like Amber but I can’t rock with what she said in that radio interview, I can’t."

Following the widespread criticism of her remarks, Amber took to Instagram Story to apologize and explain that she was struggling to find the words she wanted to use to express her point.

"I know that people really want me to be a superficial b**ch, but I'm just not that person," she said. "I find beauty in everyone… Unfortunately, it's not easy doing interviews and you know always saying things the way you really want to articulate… and I wasn't saying that's how I felt… that's how people treated me and it didn't come off properly… I just watched a clip and I'm cringing because I'm so not that girl."

