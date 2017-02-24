Amber Rose buys her favorite L.A. strip club

Share

Amber Rose is hoping to inspire other women to find their place in the stripping industry after buying Los Angeles gentlemen's club Ace of Diamonds.

Amber Rose is now the owner of Los Angeles strip club Ace of Diamonds.

The 33-year-old began stripping herself at the age of 15, under the pseudonym Paris, to provide for her family after her parents' divorce, and fell so in love with the art of exotic dancing that she recently labelled it "the best f***ing time of my life".

Now Amber is hoping to help other wannabe strippers get their start in the industry, as she recently purchased her favorite strip club.

As she accepted the Vanguard Award at the All Def Movie Awards ceremony on Wednesday (22Feb17), Amber told the crowd: "I was a dancer, I was an exotic dancer, I was stripper for a very long time. Best time of my life, by the way. I had the time of my life,

"But do y'all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it. So this is to every girl out there, every stripper, ya'll can one day be on stage with Russell Simmons, receiving an award," reported E! Online.

Amber has a long history with Ace of Diamonds, and often frequents the club on big occasions, such as when she and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa attended together to celebrate their divorce back in June (16).

She has also hosted various evenings at the club, and used the opportunity in November, 2015, to share her valuable stripping advice with the women at the venue.

Amber has previously revealed her aim is to help other keen strippers find their place in the industry without having to resort to seedy venues and sexual acts.

"A lot of men will offer you a lot of money to do a lot of things: don’t do it. Nothing is sexual," she reportedly told a fan when asked for advice about getting into the industry during an interview on Loveline. "Look at every single face in there as dollar signs. Go in there, make your money, go home, pay your bills.'

"Don’t do anything after, before or during, sexually. It does become very tempting for a lot of girls because when money is involved, a lot of people will be willing to do a lot of things that they wouldn’t usually do."

She concluded: "If you keep your head up, stay off drugs, go in there, you make your money, it’s an honest living, it truly is. If you’re comfortable with your body, I highly suggest it if you do it the right way."

© Cover Media