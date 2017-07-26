Amber Rose: 'Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were in love'

Share

Amber Rose didn't hold back when she launched a foul-mouthed tirade at Rob Kardashian for posting revenge porn of her pal Blac Chyna following their split.

Amber Rose has insisted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship was "very real".

The former couple's on-off relationship went beyond the point of repair earlier this month (Jul17), when Rob posted several explicit pictures of Chyna on social media after she sent him a clip of herself in bed with another man.

Their split came just months after they welcomed daughter Dream into the world last November, and sparked speculation Chyna had initiated the relationship and deliberately fallen pregnant to ensure she would always have a connection to the Kardashian clan.

However, in a new interview on Complex’s Everyday Struggle morning show on Wednesday, Chyna's pal Amber opened up about the romance and stated its sincerity for the record.

"You know, people look at Chyna and they just go, 'Oh she got Rob's everything - child, she's taking Rob's money,'" Amber said. "She's not that type of person, and neither am I. We're not out trying to finesse mother f**kers. People fail to realize... me and Chyna got money, we're straight.

"They both wanted to have Dream, it wasn’t a mistake, it wasn’t an entrapment, it wasn’t anything like that,” Amber said. "I was around when her and Rob first met, I’ll tell you firsthand that her and Rob loved each other, it was very real.

"Chyna was with Rob, she had a baby with him, s**t didn’t work out and she opted to leave. She did not want to be in that situation anymore and that made people uncomfortable.”

Amber also didn't hold back when addressing Rob's decision to share the "revenge porn" of Chyna - a decision which led to Chyna being awarded a restraining order against her ex and one which could potentially cost the sock designer millions.

"That's some sucker a*s s**t," Amber said when asked what she thought about Rob's move. "That's some f**kboy a*s s**t. You don't do that."

© Cover Media