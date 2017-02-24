Amber Rose sued over strip club purchase boast

Share

The star has yet to prove she has actually invested in the club.

Wiz Khalifa's ex-wife Amber Rose has been slapped with a lawsuit for slander after boasting about buying famous Los Angeles strip club Ace of Diamonds.

The former stripper-turned-model claimed she had purchased the exotic dance venue as she accepted the Vanguard Award at the All Def Movie Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Wednesday (22Feb17).

"Do y'all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it," Amber told the crowd, according to E! Online. "So this is to every girl out there, every stripper; y'all can one day be on stage with (rap mogul and event boss) Russell Simmons, receiving an award."

Amber is known to regularly frequent the club and even host special events there, but it appears her boast about being the new proprietor of Ace of Diamonds was premature - as it's still owned by executives at SKWS Enterprises.

They tell TMZ.com the 33-year-old's comment is "unequivocally false" as she has made no financial investment in the business, and they are now suing Amber for slander, demanding more than $1 million in damages.

The buxom blonde has yet to comment on the legal action.

Amber, who began stripping at the age of 15, under the pseudonym Paris, recently labeled her stint as an exotic dancer "the best f**king time of my life", and has previously expressed her desire to help other strippers find their place in the industry without having to resort to seedy venues and sexual acts.

"A lot of men will offer you a lot of money to do a lot of things: don't do it. Nothing is sexual," she shared during an interview on Loveline. "Look at every single face in there as dollar signs. Go in there, make your money, go home, pay your bills...

"If you keep your head up, stay off drugs, go in there, you make your money, it's an honest living, it truly is. If you're comfortable with your body, I highly suggest it if you do it the right way."

