Amber Rose: 'Wiz and I are not back together'

The model and TV personality recently split from dancer boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy.

Amber Rose has shot down rumors suggesting she and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa are back on after locking lips for the cameras at a pre-Grammys party on Saturday night (12Feb17).

The model and TV personality split from dancer Val Chmerkovskiy at the end of last month (Jan17), and it appeared she and Wiz had reconciled as they kissed for the cameras on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

But Amber took to social media on Monday (13Feb17) and urged fans not to read too much into an innocent smooch.

"Please allow me an opportunity to introduce my situation," she wrote. "I’m super sad and I would like to let my supporters know what’s going on in my life...

"Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for (our son) Sebastian. We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together."

And she had a few special thoughts to share about her latest ex, Val, adding: "To the awesome person I got to spend the past 5 months with and I broke up due to our own personal reasons... we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more. So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious, it's just how life works sometimes."

Amber and Wiz wed in July, 2013 and split in September, 2014, after Rose filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

© Cover Media