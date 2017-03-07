America Ferrera suffers sprained ankle

Share

The star is facing a race against time to get fit for her next triathlon.

Actress America Ferrera is hobbling around on crutches after spraining her ankle following her weekend (04-05Mar17) triathlon triumph.

The former Ugly Betty star completed the grueling Desert Triathlon in La Quinta, California with her husband Ryan Piers Williams on Saturday (04Mar17), but it appears the tough trek has taken its toll.

On Monday (06Mar17), America was photographed on crutches by WENN as she left a Hollywood press event for NBC, the network behind her TV comedy Superstore, and she has since taken to Instagram to share the nature of her injury.

She reposted a snap of herself on crutches beside This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, who had his right arm in a sling after recently undergoing surgery, and joked about the ailing duo starring in a new series, referencing their two hit shows, This is Us and Superstore.

"'THIS IS SUPER'. NBC's new dramedy starring my sprained ankle and @miloanthonyventimiglia's ailing arm. Fridays at 2:30am," she quipped.

America went on to assure fans she is doing her best to recover in time for her next fitness challenge, the Lavaman Waikoloa Triathlon in Hawaii on 2 April (17).

"And for those of you sweet enough to be concerned about my upcoming Triathlon," she added, "I'm doing PT (physical therapy) and working toward being strong and healed!"

The 32-year-old has become a big fan of the sporting events since completing her very first triathlon, the Nautica Malibu Triathlon, in September (16), on the eve of the 2016 Emmy Awards.

"I just did my first triathlon yesterday. And I survived!" she told E! on the Emmys red carpet. "It was incredible. I'm as proud of committing to it and doing it and accomplishing as I am just about anything I've done in my life. It was incredible."

She continued, "I'm just so grateful for my body and how healthy it is, how strong it is, and that I am able. That was my one main thought was, 'I'm so grateful that I'm able to do this.'"

© Cover Media