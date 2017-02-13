  • Home
Amy Adams' BAFTAs hairstylist explains her 'unique' rope braid
Amy Adams
Posted by Cover Media on February 13, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O’Rourke is the man behind Amy Adams' chic BAFTAs hair.

Amy Adams’ BAFTAs hair was thought up by stylist Ken O’Rourke during a New Year’s Eve boat trip.

The flame-haired actress wowed on the red carpet in London on Sunday evening (12Feb17) in a dark green Tom Ford gown and clutch bag, Jimmy Choo shoes and David Webb jewelry.

Her red hair was styled in a chic updo, courtesy of Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken.

“I created something really unique in Amy’s hair and luckily for me she went with the rope braiding technique that I thought of during a boat trip on New Year’s Eve,” he told Cover Media.

To get the look just right Ken used a host of Charles Worthington products. The hair pro has provided a step by step guide on how he achieved the look.

“Prep hair with Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Express Blow Dry Primer and blow-dry, smoothing hair as you go,” he explained. “Pull hair back into a sleek ponytail at the crown with a center parting, securing with a hair elastic.

“Separate the ponytail into two sections and use the rope braiding technique: twist the hair of one section on itself and then twist both sections together before securing with a hair elastic. Take the twisted rope and secure with grips all the way down to the nape of the neck.”

Lastly, to create a “mirror like shine”, Ken sprayed a generous amount of Charles Worthington Diamond Shine All Over Gloss Spray on Amy’s hair, followed by the brand’s hairspray to keep flyaways at bay.

© Cover Media

