Amy Adams' BAFTAs hairstylist explains her 'unique' rope braid

Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O’Rourke is the man behind Amy Adams' chic BAFTAs hair.

Amy Adams’ BAFTAs hair was thought up by stylist Ken O’Rourke during a New Year’s Eve boat trip.

The flame-haired actress wowed on the red carpet in London on Sunday evening (12Feb17) in a dark green Tom Ford gown and clutch bag, Jimmy Choo shoes and David Webb jewelry.

Her red hair was styled in a chic updo, courtesy of Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken.

“I created something really unique in Amy’s hair and luckily for me she went with the rope braiding technique that I thought of during a boat trip on New Year’s Eve,” he told Cover Media.

To get the look just right Ken used a host of Charles Worthington products. The hair pro has provided a step by step guide on how he achieved the look.

“Prep hair with Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Express Blow Dry Primer and blow-dry, smoothing hair as you go,” he explained. “Pull hair back into a sleek ponytail at the crown with a center parting, securing with a hair elastic.

“Separate the ponytail into two sections and use the rope braiding technique: twist the hair of one section on itself and then twist both sections together before securing with a hair elastic. Take the twisted rope and secure with grips all the way down to the nape of the neck.”

Lastly, to create a “mirror like shine”, Ken sprayed a generous amount of Charles Worthington Diamond Shine All Over Gloss Spray on Amy’s hair, followed by the brand’s hairspray to keep flyaways at bay.

© Cover Media