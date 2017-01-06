Amy Adams relies on 'magic' Spanx for perfect figure

Share

Amy Adams feels as though she's embodying a new character every time she dresses up for a big showbiz event.

Amy Adams is obsessed with wearing Spanx's "magic leggings".

The Arrival actress is hardly someone who needs to slim down thanks to her enviable slender physique, but even she relies on certain methods to boost her self-confidence.

"I have new magic leggings," she told Yahoo! Style, naming Spanx as a brand which "makes workout leggings that you can wear as leggings."

"They're a little shiny, but you know, in the world of leggings, they're not too shiny. And they literally - it's like five pounds gone!"

The 42-year-old shared her slimming secret while at the National Board of Review awards gala in New York on Wednesday (04Jan17), where she stunned in a lace dress from Marchesa's pre-fall collection. Amy's black dress featured a fitted bodice and flared silk sleeves, and nicely complemented her signature strawberry-blonde locks.

"I think dressing for these things, each dress sort of becomes a character to me," she said. "I'm able to step outside of my normal life and get to experience the life of a woman who wears this dress. So that's always fun."

Her style reign continued at a Golden Globes pre-party in Hollywood on Thursday (05Jan17), with the star opting for a one-sleeved black dress with white and camel-colored panels on the skirt.

Many actresses have utilized their interest on various areas of lifestyle by launching their own brands, such as Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop and Jessica Alba's The Honest Company.

But while Amy isn't interested in starting her own label, if it happened in the future, she promises that any offerings would be affordable.

"Everything would be $5 and comfortable," she quipped.

