Amy Adams struggles with 'disheartening' reaction to risque red carpet looks

Amy Adams' daughter associates her putting on make-up with her actress persona.

Amy Adams wishes women could wear low-cut red carpet dresses and still be seen as credible performers.

The American Hustle actress wore a plunging white Grecian-inspired Valentino gown to the London Film Festival premiere of Arrival in October (16) and was disappointed when the media at the event decided to focus on her assets.

"You know, this is something I struggle with because I'm not going to wear turtlenecks forever," she told the Guardian's Weekend magazine. "So I hope we can get to a point where a woman can wear a low-cut gown and still have some relevance. It's disheartening, and having a daughter it's doubly disheartening."

She has a six-year-old daughter named Aviana with husband Darren Le Gallo, whom she discussed the reaction with. Accordingly, Amy notes that it's hard to imagine a woman saying similar things about a man.

"Can you imagine a woman saying about a man, 'Well, you saw how his pants fit - you could clearly see the curve of his bottom! And I'm not supposed to touch it? Come on!'"

The 42-year-old goes glam for the red carpet but when she's off-duty she wears very little make-up, so her daughter always knows when her mother is about to head to work.

"She said, 'You look like Amy Adams when you do that - I just want you to be Mom,'" shared Amy of her daughter's reaction to her make-up. "When I was getting made up, she felt that was somehow attached to another part of my life and she just wanted me."

