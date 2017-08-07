Amy Schumer heading to Broadway

Amy Schumer heading to Broadway
Amy Schumer
Posted by Cover Media on August 7, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The show will also mark Keegan-Michael Key's first time on the Great White Way.

Actress Amy Schumer is preparing to make her Broadway debut in a new play written by comedy legend Steve Martin.

The Trainwreck star will tread the boards in Meteor Shower, a comedic drama about marriage anxieties which come to the fore when two couples get together for dinner on a hot night in Ojai, California.

Amy has been cast as Corky, with Alan Tudyk playing her husband Norm, while Laura Benanti and funnyman Keegan-Michael Key will portray the visiting couple, Laura and Gerald.

The production will also serve as the Key & Peele comedian's Broadway bow.

Celebrating the news, Amy took to Twitter on Monday (07Aug17) and announced: "@stevemartintogo wrote a hilarious play @MeteorShowerBwy & I get to do it w/ (with) @KeeganMKey @LauraBenanti @AlanTudyk".

Jerry Zaks will direct the play, which will begin previews on 1 November (17) at the Booth Theatre, ahead of a 29 November (17) launch.

Meteor Shower is the second project penned by Martin to head to Broadway. He previously wrote the bluegrass musical Bright Star with his frequent collaborator Edie Brickell, which hit the Great White Way in early 2016.

The show earned the pair five Tony Award nominations, including a nod for Best Musical, but went home empty-handed as Hamilton dominated last year's (16) ceremony.

The production ended up closing weeks later, having been operated at a loss for some time. Reports suggested Martin, Brickell, and her husband, veteran musician Paul Simon, had poured more than $1 million of their personal funds into the show to help Bright Star keep shining.

© Cover Media

Related news

Demi Lovato praises Amy Schumer for hilarious National Bikini Day photo

Posted on 07/07/2017
The funnywoman refuses to be brought down by negative comments about her body.

John Cena seeks 'constant moisturization'

Posted on 21/07/2017
The star eats clean to keep his skin blemish-free.

Olivia Wilde sent Jennifer Lawrence Matzah ball soup after she fell ill at play

Posted on 26/07/2017
Olivia Wilde is certain Jennifer Lawrence is fully recovered after she reportedly suffered a nasty bout of stomach flu.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Osheaga 2017

All photo albums

Facebook