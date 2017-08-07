Amy Schumer heading to Broadway

Share

The show will also mark Keegan-Michael Key's first time on the Great White Way.

Actress Amy Schumer is preparing to make her Broadway debut in a new play written by comedy legend Steve Martin.

The Trainwreck star will tread the boards in Meteor Shower, a comedic drama about marriage anxieties which come to the fore when two couples get together for dinner on a hot night in Ojai, California.

Amy has been cast as Corky, with Alan Tudyk playing her husband Norm, while Laura Benanti and funnyman Keegan-Michael Key will portray the visiting couple, Laura and Gerald.

The production will also serve as the Key & Peele comedian's Broadway bow.

Celebrating the news, Amy took to Twitter on Monday (07Aug17) and announced: "@stevemartintogo wrote a hilarious play @MeteorShowerBwy & I get to do it w/ (with) @KeeganMKey @LauraBenanti @AlanTudyk".

Jerry Zaks will direct the play, which will begin previews on 1 November (17) at the Booth Theatre, ahead of a 29 November (17) launch.

Meteor Shower is the second project penned by Martin to head to Broadway. He previously wrote the bluegrass musical Bright Star with his frequent collaborator Edie Brickell, which hit the Great White Way in early 2016.

The show earned the pair five Tony Award nominations, including a nod for Best Musical, but went home empty-handed as Hamilton dominated last year's (16) ceremony.

The production ended up closing weeks later, having been operated at a loss for some time. Reports suggested Martin, Brickell, and her husband, veteran musician Paul Simon, had poured more than $1 million of their personal funds into the show to help Bright Star keep shining.

© Cover Media