  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Amy Schumer's boyfriend protects comic from fans by photogra...

Amy Schumer's boyfriend protects comic from fans by photographing them

Amy Schumer's boyfriend protects comic from fans by photographing them
Amy Schumer
Posted by Cover Media on March 24, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Amy Schumer has named hunky Brits Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Christian Bale as men she'd happily kiss on screen.

Amy Schumer’s boyfriend acts “protective” by taking photos of people who are snapping pictures of her.

The Trainwreck actress has been dating furniture designer Ben Hanisch since late 2015 after meeting him on a dating app and over a year later the couple are stronger than ever. They’re regularly pictured together, with Amy gushing about how caring her beau is during an interview with Britain’s Glamour magazine.

“He’s very protective of me, like, not overprotective, but if someone’s taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he’ll start taking pictures of them,” she laughed.

“He’s really cool; it’s not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, ‘Shall we get out of here?’ he’s like, ‘Yes!’ I’m so lucky that I met him. And he hadn’t seen any of my work before we met...”

She may be smitten with Ben but that didn’t stop Amy from discussing which men she’d like to lock lips with in a movie. The blonde star made her silver screen debut with 2015 comedy Trainwreck and has three features in the pipeline, including funny flick Snatched opposite Goldie Hawn.

“Oh, gosh, I mean there’s so many,” she mused, as the interviewer suggested British actor Tom Hardy. “Yeah, for sure, I wouldn’t kick (Tom) out of bed. Christian Bale, Idris Elba... I mean, this is just a list of who I wanna sleep with, right?”

While she may be one of the most popular celebrities in the business at the moment Amy, 35, insisted she never aimed to be famous, and that she didn’t realize her status “until it was already happening”. In fact the actress initially felt “terrified” with the idea of fame, but she wouldn’t trade it the world now.

“I live my life, I’m grateful for everything. It’s mostly just really annoying... Now when I go outside, I get photographed by the paparazzi,” she sighed.

© Cover Media

Related news

Brie Larson more starstruck by The Bachelor Nick Viall than Meryl Streep

Posted on 09/03/2017
Brie Larson is a huge fan of ABC's The Bachelor and holds regular viewing parties of the dating show at her home.

Amy Schumer bails on Barbie

Posted on 24/03/2017
The comedienne fired back at Internet trolls who felt she was too fat to play the woman who inspired the Mattel doll.

Elton John excited about secret 70th birthday bash

Posted on 24/03/2017
Lady Gaga is reportedly set to performance at his party.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

21 AMAZING Photos of Selena Gomez's Home

All photo albums

Facebook