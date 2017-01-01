Amy Smart rings in 2017 as a new mum

Share

The actress and TV personality Carter Oosterhouse welcomed little Flora on New Year's Eve.

Actress Amy Smart is a New Year mum after welcoming her first child.

The 40-year-old Crank star, who is married to U.S. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse, revealed the baby news on New Year's Eve (31Dec16) via Instagram.

Posting a snap of the couple holding their baby girl in the hospital, she wrote the caption: "It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world. What a blessed way to bring in 2017. Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!"

Smart wed Carter in 2011.

The Road Trip star, who is a certified nutrition coach and yoga teacher, stunned fans with the baby news, because most people didn't even know the private actress was pregnant.

She hinted at her dream of starting a family shortly after exchanging vows with Oosterhouse in his hometown of Traverse City, Michigan.

Amy told OK! Magazine.com, "It's so great. I am just so happy and (it's) fun going every day kind of knowing (sic) that I am going to spend the rest of my life with him. I am very excited (about having kids). I want to soon, but I don't know when!"

