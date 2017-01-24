Amy Smart used surrogate to realise baby dream

Posted by Cover Media on January 24, 2017 at 8:30 am
The Crank star welcomed little Flora at Christmas.

Actress Amy Smart and her husband used a surrogate to realize their dreams of becoming parents.

The 40-year-old Crank star, who is married to U.S. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse, revealed she was a new mum on New Year's Eve (31Dec16) via Instagram, but in a new post on Monday (23Jan17), she revealed baby Flora was born the day after Christmas (26Dec16).

Underneath a shot of herself holding her daughter, she wrote: "One month ago today, Dec. 26th our amazing beautiful daughter came into this world. Feeling so grateful to have her in my arms... after years of fertility struggles I give thanks today to our kind, loving surrogate for carrying her."

Many fans had no idea Amy was about to become a mum when she announced little Flora's arrival with a shot of the new parents cradling the newborn on Instagram.

Amy captioned the family picture: "It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world. What a blessed way to bring in 2017 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!”

Carter, 40, also shared their happy news via Instagram, writing alongside the family photo: “We are so excited to announce the birth of our little lady... Flora! We love you more than you know and can't wait to experience the journey. What a blessing."

Amy, who is a certified nutrition coach and kundalini yoga teacher, hinted at her dream of starting a family shortly after exchanging vows with Carter in his hometown of Traverse City, Michigan in 2011.

Amy told OK! Magazine.com, "It's so great. I am just so happy and (it's) fun going every day kind of knowing (sic) that I am going to spend the rest of my life with him. I am very excited (about having kids). I want to soon, but I don't know when!"

© Cover Media

