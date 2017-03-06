Anastacia: 'Ageing isn't the same for men and women'

Share

Anastacia's impressive abs are still there, but the singer just prefers to keep them covered on stage these days.

Anastacia has blasted the double standards men and women face when it comes to ageing.

The 48-year-old singer has previously admitted to using Botox, though says she now shuns it as she likes her face to move. However she still doesn’t think it’s fair that men are celebrated for getting older, whereas the opposite is true for ladies.

“Men, the older they’ve gotten, the sexier they’ve gotten – the grey hair is awesome the wrinkles around the eyes... Everything that goes ‘wrong’ on a woman, there is no forgiveness,” she sighed to Britain's Metro newspaper.

When Anastacia first hit the music scene in 2000 she became known for her midriff-baring tops, which showed off her rock hard abs.

While she’s toned down her outfits now she’s older, the I’m Outta Love singer assures fans her washboard stomach is still there.

“I’m not putting my abs out any more sweetheart – not that I don’t have them!” she giggled. “At the beginning of my career, I was ab fab, it was no problem. I feel at the age I’m at now, it would be awkward.”

After dipping in and out of the limelight in recent years because of her battles with breast cancer, Anastacia is now embarking on a new tour. She kicks off her U.K. dates in May (17), and says she’s fighting fit and can't wait to get back on the road.

“Because certain times have kept me out of the spotlight with health issues, the desire when I’m back is so intense. It feels like I’m at the beginning again,” she smiled.

© Cover Media