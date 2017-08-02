Andre 3000 hints he may quit music all together

Share

Andre 3000 "hopes to God" he won't still be rapping in 10 years time.

Andre 3000 has hinted he may disappear from the music business as he no longer enjoys making rap music anymore.

The hip-hop star was one half of duo OutKast alongside Big Boi from 1991 to 2006, when the pair went their separate ways, though they have reunited for several shows since then.

Both men also launched successful solo careers, with Andre releasing hits including Hey Ya! and Roses, but in a new interview the 42-year-old appeared to suggest he’s ready to leave his music career behind.

“There’s always a new wave of artists, and sometimes I’m just like, ‘I’m good. I’ll let the young guys do it.’ And whenever they reach out and say, ‘Hey, let’s try something,’ I’m with helping them,” he told Complex. “I’m doing it more for them than for my own self. I don’t get much happiness from doing music like that - I get happiness from pleasing who I’m working with, and helping them, and seeing them be excited.”

He even suggested OutKast’s 2006 record Idlewild is their last, insisting he'd be “totally fine” if the pair didn’t release another album.

Explaining he enjoys no longer being a part of the rap scene after living in it for so long, Andre - whose full name is Andre Lauren Benjamin - would rather make music as a hobby from now on rather than feeling pressure to deliver new material.

“When I was 25, I said I don’t want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I’m 42 now, and I feel more and more that way. Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that?” he mused. “When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from. At this stage I’m really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won’t be rapping.”

Luckily Andre has other ventures to keep him busy, including being the creative director of Swedish brand Tretorn.

