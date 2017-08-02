Andre 3000 revamps Tretorn's Nylite sneakers for new collection

Share

The star became the company's creative director at the start of 2017.

Rapper/actor Andre 3000 has given Swedish brand Tretorn's signature Nylite sneakers a facelift to celebrate the shoe's 50th anniversary.

The Outkast star, real name Andre Benjamin, signed on as the company's creative director earlier this year (17), with plans to appear in a global brand campaign for the firm and design a 2018 capsule collection.

Now label officials have revealed Andre's first design task has been helping to revamp Tretorn's Nylite tennis shoes, as one of a number of artists invited to collaborate on the anniversary range, which he will promote in a new advertising campaign this autumn (17).

"Tretorn's Nylites are a true classic that have been a staple in my shoe rotation since I was a kid," he shares in a statement issued to WENN. "It's great to celebrate the brand's heritage for their 50th anniversary campaign."

Natasha Fishman, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Authentic Brands Group, Tretorn's parent company, adds, "Andre 3000 Benjamin is a multi-faceted artist and the embodiment of a true style icon. With his personal connection to the brand and an artist known worldwide for a unique form of self-expression, he is the ideal partner for the fall campaign and as the headlining artist in the Nylite50 series."

Among the new Nylite styles include metallic, distressed, and velvet designs, which will debut at California's art and culture exhibition ComplexCon in November (17), before officially going on sale next spring (18).

Andre 3000 is no stranger to the fashion industry - Outkast had a short-lived clothing line over a decade ago and he launched a menswear collection, named Benjamin Bixby, in 2008.

