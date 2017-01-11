Andrew Garfield smooches presenter as he reveals motivation for Ryan Reynolds kiss

Share

Andrew Garfield also admitted he found it incredibly tough to drop 40 lbs for his role in Martin Scorsese's Silence, considering he's a "skinny guy anyway".

Andrew Garfield locked lips with U.S. chat show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (10Jan17) as he spoke about his reasons for kissing Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes.

The Deadpool star lost out on the Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy gong to Ryan Gosling at Sunday night's ceremony (08Jan17), and was consoled by Hacksaw Ridge star Andrew with a tender smooch.

As he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the host asked Andrew about his reasons for the embrace, to which the actor replied: "I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost. I just wanted him to know that it doesn't matter (if you win or lose), it's how you play the game. He showed up, he gave his all, it doesn't change anything in my heart."

Stephen then asked Andrew why he is so comfortable kissing another man when many other straight men aren't, to which the actor answered: "I don't even understand the question."

Further proving his point, Andrew leaned over Stephen's desk and pulled him in for a kiss, before later kissing him again.

The moment was also later shared by The Late Show's Twitter page, who posted a screenshot of the smooch and captioned it: "It's getting hot in here!"

As well as talking kisses, Andrew also opened up about his role in Martin Scorsese's upcoming historical drama Silence. The part required him to lose 40 lbs, which the British star admitted was tough considering he's a "skinny guy anyway".

"You just kind of don't eat and get very, very angry at everything around you. That's pretty much the process," Andrew said of how he shed the weight. "(Fasting) is a beautiful spiritual process, because the idea is you empty out in order for the spirit to enter. And my goodness, I was empty. It was brutal, we'd kind of be sneaking blueberries and almonds in between takes."

