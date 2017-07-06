Andrew Garfield sparks backlash with 'I'm gay without the physical act' comment

Share

Chris Evans' actor brother Scott was among those offended by Andrew Garfield's remark that he's a gay man, "without the physical act".

Andrew Garfield has sparked major backlash with his admission that he's a "gay man right now, just without the physical act".

The 33-year-old actor made the remark during a Q&A panel about his role as Prior Walter in the London production of Angels in America, during which he discussed his preparation for playing a gay man on stage.

According to Gay Times magazine, the Heartbreak Ridge actor said: "As far as I know, I am not a gay man... Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area."

He then detailed how he has been trying to get into the right mindset to take on the part, which was about "doing honor, doing justice and knowing my herstory", adding that every Sunday he would invite friends over to watch reality series RuPaul's Drag Race.

"(I would) have eight friends over, and we would just watch Ru," Andrew said. "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act - that's all."

It's unknown how Andrew intended his remark to be interpreted, and while some people have taken it as a joke, others have been offended by the comment.

Chris Evans' actor brother Scott, who has appeared in shows including soap opera One Life to Live, was among those in the latter category, and took to Twitter to vent his disapproval.

Sharing a link to the Gay Times article, Scott wrote: "This article grosses me out. Ur (sic) a talented guy,but seem to be completely oblivious to what is coming out of ur mouth."

Other Twitter users poked fun at Andrew's comment, with one writing: "Pleased to announce that according to Andrew Garfield I am now the gayest, manliest gay man ever, based on the amount of Drag Race I watch."

But some said the remark represents the narrow-minded nature of Andrew's views of homosexuality.

"(Andrew) has a very limited view of what being gay ACTUALLY is," one person tweeted, while another added: "I like how Andrew Garfield's view of being gay is having friends over to watch RuPaul."

