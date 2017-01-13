Andrew Garfield still has 'so much love' for ex Emma Stone

Share

Andrew Garfield was overwhelmed to realise the amount of "sincere, authentic Hollywood friends" he has when he attended the recent Golden Globe Awards.

Andrew Garfield still has an "unconditional" bond with ex Emma Stone.

The pair, who first met while shooting The Amazing Spider-Man films, called time on their four-year relationship in October, 2015. They have remained close ever since though, and Andrew insists he and Emma will always have a bond.

"We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," he said during a chat on Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast. "There's so much love between us and so much respect... It's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing."

Emma is currently enjoying huge success through her role in La La Land, and is expected to take home an Oscar nomination for the part. Andrew is also having an enjoyable awards season thanks to Hacksaw Ridge, and is pleased to see his former love doing so well with her career.

"I'm her biggest fan as an artist. I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself," he gushed.

"So, for me it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is."

Andrew was seen giving Emma a standing ovation as she picked up her Golden Globe Award for La La Land last weekend (08Jan17).

He also hit headlines when he locked lips with Ryan Reynolds at the event, and told the podcast he was thrilled to be surrounded by such talented peers.

"At the Globes I was overwhelmed that I had such sincere, authentic Hollywood friends," he said. "Which I don't think is a common occurrence. I had about seven or eight real, true anchors in that room and in the parties following. Emma of course is one, Claire Foy is another, Laura Dern.

"Eddie Redmayne, Jonah Hill... these are people that I actually love in a real, sincere way, and I believe they love me back. I was just struck with this deep gratitude."

© Cover Media