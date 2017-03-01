Andy Grammer to be a dad

Posted by Cover Media on March 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm
The Honey, I'm Good hitmaker and his wife abstained from sex until they were married.

Singer Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia are expecting their first child.

The Honey, I'm Good star and his spouse of five years will welcome a baby girl this summer (17).

"It's been really exciting because on both sides of our family it's the first girl, so it's fun because it's happy news to everyone," Aijia tells People magazine.

Meanwhile, Andy insists learning he would become a dad to a little girl changed his whole approach to fatherhood.

He says, "I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna be a parent - I get that'. But when the doctor was like, 'You're gonna have a girl', I was like, 'What? Who am I?' It's the craziest piece of information that changes who you are. It's sweet."

The 33-year-old previously admitted the couple was in no rush to have children.

"I'm not against it but we're just taking our time," Andy shared on U.S. breakfast show Today last year (16). "Slow down. Everybody chill for a second. We're young, I'm heading out on tour for, like, three months. We're easing into it. We're slow."

The couple, which wed in 2012, famously abstained from sex until marriage, with the singer revealing it just seemed like the right thing to do at the time.

The no-sex talk made headlines recently when Grammer blabbed about it during a TV interview: "I wasn't planning on doing it," he recently told People. "I forget what the question was - they just threw it my way and I just spoke the truth.

"That was the first time I said something and then it was like all over all the headlines. I was like, 'Wow, totally not what I was trying to do!'"

