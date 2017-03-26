Angelina Jolie ‘dismisses brother from head nanny role...

Share

Angelina Jolie's brother is allegedly "shattered" from working with his sister's brood.

Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven has reportedly been let go by sister from his job as nanny to her brood.

The 43-year-old former actor was allegedly employed by the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star to supervise the six nannies she employs - one for each child - in the wake of her split from former husband Brad Pitt. However, he was noticeably absent from the actress' entourage on a recent visit to London.

Last September (16) DailyMail.com reported that Angelina had been leaving her children in the care of brother James and that he had accompanied her and the children to Cambodia where she was shooting a movie as well previously being spotted dashing through airports with the family on their travels.

However, according to editors at Grazia, Angelina has "quietly dismissed" James from his role as head nanny, after she realized the job was taking a heavy toll on him. The former actor and his sister have always been extremely close. He famously came to the world's attention back in 2000 when Angelina and he kissed on the mouth at the Oscars where she won a Supporting Actress Academy Award for Girl, Interrupted.

"Things haven't been easy with Brad and Angelina's divorce, and James has done more than his fair share helping out while the family goes through a major upheaval," a source close to the star told Grazia. "But he's done. he's loved spending so much time with his nieces and nephews, but it's hard work and he's absolutely shattered.

James was said to have overall responsibility for running the team of nannies responsible for the former couple's children; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, but with such a large brood, the role soon spilled over into managing the household too.

"It was his job to be there if any of the kids woke up during the night and to deal with the nannies if they had any issues. He was virtually running the household and it became very draining," the source added. "She was worried about how exhausted he looked and realized he needed a break. Brad is coming back into the kids' lives, so things have calmed down a little. She's grateful that James was there, but knows she can't rely on him every step of the way."

The news comes as Angelina visited London last week (14Mar17) to deliver a lecture at the London School of Economics Center for Women, Peace & Security about how rape is used as a tool of war.

“I hope I do well,” she told reporters ahead of the lecture. “This is very important to me.”

