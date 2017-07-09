Angelina Jolie allows her children to pick her perfumes

  • Home
Posted by Cover Media on July 9, 2017 at 11:30 am
Actress Angelina Jolie keeps her make-up kit stocked with concealer, perfume and mascara.

Angelina Jolie leaves it up to her children to choose the perfume she wears.

The Maleficent actress is one of the busiest women in Hollywood, juggling her acting and producing commitments with humanitarian work and raising her six kids.

And Angelina shares that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, all like to give their input on what scent she selects to spritz on each day.

"My kids get to choose my fragrance," she told U.K. Elle magazine. "They have an opinion on what mommy smells like. Fortunately (because they love it) they like it when I wear Mon Guerlain Eau De Parfum."

The 42-year-old acts as brand ambassador for Guerlain, and is the face of Mon Guerlain.

Angelina was convinced to take on the beauty gig due to the fact that brand was a favorite of her late mother Marcheline Bertrand.

"My first beauty memory comes from my mother. She was a natural woman, but she had a few special items, like her Guerlain powder, for when she wanted to feel like a lady. I remember it, because it seemed so elegant," she shared.

With her busy work and personal life, Angelina admits that she doesn’t have a whole lot of time for beauty regimes. But the stunning brunette has a few favorite products that she likes to have on hand.

"My skincare routine is simple. I use rich oils instead of creams," the star said. "In my make-up bag you'll always find under-eye concealer, perfume and mascara."

