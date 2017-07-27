Angelina Jolie battled Bell's Palsy and hypertension during Brad Pitt separation

Share

The actress beat the condition using acupuncture.

Angelina Jolie is taking charge of her health after secretly battling Bell's Palsy and hypertension following her split from Brad Pitt.

The Salt star, who has taken drastic preventative measures to stay clear of cancer which claimed the life of her mother, is now dealing with other health issues that she puts down to the stress she put herself though in 2016.

"Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health," she tells Vanity Fair magazine of her Bell's Palsy condition, which causes damage to the facial nerves.

"I can't tell if it's menopause (caused by having my ovaries removed) or if it's just been the year I've had."

Angelina has also started to notice that her skin is drier than usual and she's beginning to go grey, but she still feels good about her overall health.

"I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I'm being smart about my choices, and I'm putting my family first, and I'm in charge of my life and my health," she adds. "I think that's what makes a woman complete."

And for now she is focusing on her family and their new home life after moving into a house in Los Feliz, California following her split from Pitt in September (16). Jolie, who last year completed her latest directorial effort First They Killed My Father, has also revealed she has no movie projects lined up - and instead she's focusing on being the best mum she can be.

"I'm just wanting to make the proper breakfast and keep the house," she says. "That's my passion. At the request of my kids, I'm taking cooking classes. As I go to sleep at night, I think, 'Did I do a great job as a mom or was that an average day?'"

