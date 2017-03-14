Angelina Jolie delivers guest lecture at the London School of Economics

Share

The actress/filmmaker will become an official member of the faculty from September (17).

Angelina Jolie can now add lecturer to her resume after addressing students at the London School of Economics (LSE) on Tuesday (14Mar17).

The actress and activist, a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), launched the Centre on Women, Peace and Security with former British Foreign Secretary William Hague at the top British school in 2015, and is due to begin working there as a guest professor from September (17).

However, Angelina made an early return to LSE this week to discuss her philanthropy work with one group of post-graduate students.

"Angelina Jolie spoke to a class of students taking the postgraduate course 'Women, Peace and Security,' as part of her role as visiting professor in practice in the Centre for Women, Peace and Security," a spokesperson for LSE tells People.com.

"Miss Jolie spoke about her experience and what has motivated her work as UNHCR special envoy and as co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, and took questions from the class."

Her visit took place one day after she reunited with Lord Hague at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London to mark the fifth anniversary of their Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI) on Monday (13Mar17). They also used the occasion to unveil their new Time to Act campaign, which aims to bring justice to victims of war zone sex crimes.

"When this kind of violence and abuse happens in peacetime, we are absolutely clear it is a crime that deserves to be punished by law," Jolie explained to People. "But when it happens in the middle of a conflict, on a mass scale, with such brutal violence, it is treated as something impossible to prevent or somehow justified by the climate of war."

The star will continue her humanitarian campaign work in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday (15Mar17), when she will address attendees at the Annual Sergio Vieira de Mello Memorial Lecture. The event at the United Nations Assembly Hall will highlight key humanitarian themes and issues highlighted by the late Brazilian diplomat, who was killed in a bombing in Iraq in 2003.

© Cover Media