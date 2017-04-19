Angelina Jolie honors late mother in Mon Guerlain campaign

Share

Angelina Jolie has remembered late mother Marcheline Bertrand as a "natural woman who never spoiled herself".

Angelina Jolie's late mother's love of Guerlain inspired her to appear in the brand's new perfume campaign.

The 41-year-old actress was incredibly close to Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007 after battling ovarian and breast cancer. And while her parent is no longer with her, she continues to be a lasting influence in the Maleficent star's life.

"(Guerlain) was a brand my mother loved, so I knew it from my childhood," Angelina told Marie Claire magazine of her decision to appear in the advert, her first beauty campaign in a decade. "It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to."

Over the years Angelina has transformed herself from an eccentric, headline hitting wild child to a well respected actress, mother, charity campaigner and beauty icon. But when considering her own icons in the beauty world, Marcheline is the top of Angelina's list.

Remembering her mum, Angelina added to the publication: "She was a very natural woman who never spoiled herself, never wore make-up, and wore modest jewelry, but she always had a few special items for when she wanted to feel like a lady.

"One of those - and I remember it because it seemed so elegant - was her Guerlain powder. I think all women have those few special things that make them feel feminine."

Angelina isn't taking home a fee from the campaign, instead she is donating the money she would have earned from the endorsement to the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, named after her 15-year-old adopted son Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.

"The Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation's work is inspired by our children and their connections to particular countries," she explained. "We visit the projects together, and it is growing with them. We started 13 years ago in Cambodia, and have since moved to Ethiopia and Namibia, too. It is dedicated to education, health, and the environment. We are gradually expanding, but our focus is still very much on enabling local people to develop their own communities and future, as well as rights for women and children."

