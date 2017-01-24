Angelina Jolie is the new face of French perfume company Guerlain

Share

The campaign comes in the middle of her divorce from actor Brad Pitt.

Actress Angelina Jolie has been named the face of French beauty brand Guerlain Parfumeur's new fragrance.

The Salt star will donate her salary from the campaign to charity after serving as perfume creator Thierry Wasser's inspiration for Mon Guerlain.

He explains he set out to create a scent that expresses "notes of a woman", and had Angelina in mind right from the beginning.

The actress reportedly began working with the company in December, 2015, while she was in Cambodia directing her film First They Killed My Father.

She has a very personal connection to Guerlain because her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, used the brand's powders and products throughout her life.

Announcing the news of Jolie's latest endorsement in a statement, Jacques Guerlain says, "We create perfumes for the women we admire."

The actress' new gig comes in the middle of her contentious divorce from actor Brad Pitt and their custody battle over the six children they share. The former couple has been involved in a legal fight since announcing its split in September (16).

The exes recently reached an agreement to keep all further details of their legal battle private.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," a statement read. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

The couple wed in 2014.

