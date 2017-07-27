Angelina Jolie keeps marriage split pain from kids

Share

The actress and her kids are still coming to terms with the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie cries in the shower so her kids don't have to worry following her split from their dad.

The actress and Brad Pitt separated in September (16) and she's still dealing with the emotional toll of the break-up, but she doesn't want her children to experience what she went through when her mom and dad split.

"I was very worried about my mother, growing up - a lot," she tells Vanity Fair magazine. "I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything's going to be all right - even when you're not sure it is."

Jolie didn't go into the details that led to the surprising split in her candid new interview, but she admits she and her children are still trying to deal with the family fall-out.

"It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air," she says, revealing her new home in California is "a big jump forward for us".

But she insists the former couple's busy lives weren't the reason for the break-up, despite reports to the contrary.

"Things got bad..." she continues, "(but our lifestyle) was not in any way a negative. That was not the problem."

At the time of the split it was reported an incident on a plane between Brad and his adopted son Maddox led to the end of the marriage, and the actor subsequently found himself at the centre of a child services investigation surrounding allegations about his behavior. He has since been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"We're all just healing from the events that led to the filing," Angelina tells the magazine, adding she and Brad are continuing to work towards a new amicable relationship for the sake of their kids.

"We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal," she says.

