Angelina Jolie meets with Archbishop of Canterbury

Angelina Jolie had previously met Justin Welby in 2015.

Angelina Jolie met with Britain's Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Thursday (16Mar17) to discuss the refugee crisis and sexual violence in areas of conflict.

The actress and humanitarian met with the head of the Church of England at Lambeth Palace in London in her role as special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Welby shared pictures of their meeting on Twitter which showed him chatting with Angelina, who was dressed in a grey jumper and long white pleated skirt, while they are sat on adjacent couches and another showing them chatting while stood next to a fireplace.

"Privilege to welcome UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie," he wrote. "Discussed refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict."

The actress, who has been special envoy since 2012, had previously met Welby in 2015 at the opening of the Centre for Women, Peace and Security at the London School of Economics (LSE), a centre she helped launch with former British Foreign Secretary William Hague, where she spoke about ending sexual violence in areas of conflict, a cause she has been championing in recent years.

“The role of the U.N. Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Refugees, Angelina Jolie Pitt, is one that has been extraordinary,” Welby said in a keynote speech around that time. “It’s wonderful that she has committed her time, her energy, and has taken great personal risks in order to be able to speak authentically as to what she’s done.”

Angelina returned to LSE on Tuesday (14Mar17) to discuss her upcoming role as guest professor at the centre, which begins in September (17).

She also paid a special after hours visit to London royal residence Buckingham Palace this week, with her son Maddox, and she gave a speech at the United Nations Assembly Hall in Geneva, Switzerland, where she stressed the importance of inclusion and internationalism during such a fraught political climate.

