Angelina Jolie meets with Archbishop of Canterbury

Angelina Jolie meets with Archbishop of Canterbury
Angelina Jolie
Posted by Cover Media on March 17, 2017 at 11:30 am
Angelina Jolie had previously met Justin Welby in 2015.

Angelina Jolie met with Britain's Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Thursday (16Mar17) to discuss the refugee crisis and sexual violence in areas of conflict.

The actress and humanitarian met with the head of the Church of England at Lambeth Palace in London in her role as special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Welby shared pictures of their meeting on Twitter which showed him chatting with Angelina, who was dressed in a grey jumper and long white pleated skirt, while they are sat on adjacent couches and another showing them chatting while stood next to a fireplace.

"Privilege to welcome UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie," he wrote. "Discussed refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict."

The actress, who has been special envoy since 2012, had previously met Welby in 2015 at the opening of the Centre for Women, Peace and Security at the London School of Economics (LSE), a centre she helped launch with former British Foreign Secretary William Hague, where she spoke about ending sexual violence in areas of conflict, a cause she has been championing in recent years.

“The role of the U.N. Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Refugees, Angelina Jolie Pitt, is one that has been extraordinary,” Welby said in a keynote speech around that time. “It’s wonderful that she has committed her time, her energy, and has taken great personal risks in order to be able to speak authentically as to what she’s done.”

Angelina returned to LSE on Tuesday (14Mar17) to discuss her upcoming role as guest professor at the centre, which begins in September (17).

She also paid a special after hours visit to London royal residence Buckingham Palace this week, with her son Maddox, and she gave a speech at the United Nations Assembly Hall in Geneva, Switzerland, where she stressed the importance of inclusion and internationalism during such a fraught political climate.

© Cover Media

Related news

Gillian Anderson: 'Perimenopause made me lose my mind'

Posted on 14/03/2017
The star applauds Angelina Jolie for publicly discussing the issue of early menopause and helping to remove the stigma surrounding the intimate topic.

Angelina Jolie delivers guest lecture at the London School of Economics

Posted on 14/03/2017
The actress/filmmaker will become an official member of the faculty from September (17).

Angelina Jolie slams 'nationalism masquerading as patriotism' in United Nations speech

Posted on 16/03/2017
The star fights against controversial policies introduced by leaders like Donald Trump as she addresses her fellow human rights activists.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Apple Spaceship Construction Photos

All photo albums

Facebook