Angelina Jolie prefers to wear 'earthy' fragrances

Actress Angelina Jolie uses "rich oils" to moisturise her face and body.

Angelina Jolie prefers "earthy" scents when it comes to selecting fragrances.

The Maleficent actress is one of the busiest women in Hollywood, juggling her acting and producing commitments with humanitarian work and raising her six kids.

Angelina recently signed on to front the campaign for Guerlain's new perfume Mon Guerlain, as the brand was a favorite of her late mother Marcheline Bertrand, and because she was drawn to the feminine scent.

"Guerlain spoke to my mother, as it does to me, of beauty, history and quality," she told Red magazine. "I don't like perfumes that are too strong or sweet; I like a fragrance that is earthy and sensual and can be worn at any time."

While the 42-year-old has no doubt been offered countless beauty endorsement deals, there was something about Guerlain's ideals which appealed to her. Angelina appreciates that Guerlain is a traditional company which places an emphasis on ethical and family values.

"As I talk to Guerlain about their ethos and the artistry they devote to the making of the perfume, and the way they work in communities, sourcing their ingredients, the pieces came together and I felt we were a match," she smiled.

With her hectic work schedule and personal life, the brunette beauty doesn't have a whole lot of spare time for luxurious skin treatments. But she has one type of product that she likes to use regularly.

"I try my best. But with six children and my work, I don't have much time for myself! (I tend to use) rich oils over creams that work for my skin type," added Angelina.

