Angelina Jolie thanks Cambodia for 'helping her become a mother'

The actress was joined by her children in Siem Reap for the screening of her film First They Killed My Father on Saturday (18Feb17).

Angelina Jolie has thanked the country of Cambodia for helping her to become a mother in an emotional speech at the world premiere of her latest movie.

The actress took her six children to the screening of her latest film, First They Killed My Father, at the Terrace of the Elephants in the ancient Angkor Thom temple complex in Siem Reap on Saturday (18Feb17).

Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne supported their mother at her first premiere since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last year (16).

While in the presence of her family and the country's King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, Angelina made an emotional speech referencing her deep connection to Cambodia as it is where her first adopted child, Maddox, is from.

"I cannot find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country," she said. "This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past but to celebrate the resilience, kindness, and talent of the Cambodian people."

Angelina added that the film was her way of saying thank you to the local people for their ongoing support.

"Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox," she continued.

Angelina's eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, were both extensively involved in the film's production, and it was Maddox who stepped up at the premiere to make a gracious speech thanking the audience for attending, according to People.com.

"Thank you, everyone, for attending tonight. We finally made it. It's a great honor to present this film to all of you, and to stand by my mother and my family. And now I'd like to introduce my little sister Shiloh, as she has something to say," he said, as he welcomed his sister to the stage.

"My name is Shiloh and I love Cambodia," she sweetly told the crowd.

First They Killed My Father is based on the autobiography of Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung, one of Angelina's friends. Her story documents the devastation inflicted on Cambodia by the Khmer Rouge communist party in the 1970s.

The film will be released globally via Netflix later this year (17).

© Cover Media