Angelina Jolie urges politicians to rethink U.S. immigration ban

The special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees accuses Donald Trump of acting out of fear.

Angelina Jolie has taken U.S. leader Donald Trump to task over his controversial executive order aimed at keeping refugees out of America.

In a passionate piece published in The New York Times, the special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees insists the President's new immigration ban is a big mistake.

"Refugees are men, women and children caught in the fury of war, or the cross hairs of persecution. Far from being terrorists, they are often the victims of terrorism themselves,” the 41-year-old actress writes.

“The global refugee crisis and the threat from terrorism make it entirely justifiable that we consider how best to secure our borders. Every government must balance the needs of its citizens with its international responsibilities. But our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear."

“As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation’s children," she added, "but I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America - and that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries... as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion."

Trump's executive order, signed on Friday (27Jan17), led to chaos at international airports as people flying to the U.S. from Iraq, Iran, Syria and four other nations in Africa and the Middle East were refused entry to America.

"Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer," Jolie continued. "Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength."

