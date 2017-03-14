Angry fans urge Sting to cancel New York concert amid snowstorm

Share

Public transport has been severely affected by the inclement weather conditions.

Rocker Sting has come under fire from fans after refusing to cancel a Tuesday night (14Mar17) concert in New York City despite travel restrictions caused by Winter Storm Stella.

East Coast was hammered by heavy winds and snow in the early hours of Tuesday, and in preparation for the blizzard, New York officials declared a state of emergency on Monday (13Mar17), closing all public schools in the area and urging residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Much of the New York City Subway and other public transport services were also severely affected by the storm, but despite the warnings from authorities, representatives for the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan announced Tuesday's show with the Englishman in New York hitmaker would go on as planned.

A message posted on Facebook.com read, "Hey Sting fans. As per the Artist and Promoter, the Sting concert is scheduled to take place as planned tonight at 8pm with doors at 7pm. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Stay safe and warm!"

The post was met with heavy criticism from fans, who questioned the decision to stage the concert, despite official safety warnings.

One follower commented on the announcement, writing, "Unbelievable. Guess money is more important than the safety of your customers/fans...," while another urged Sting and the concert organizers to reconsider: "I would strongly suggest that you confer with the artists and postpone this show. The storm has impeded trains and subways. Certainly if the show goes on, and I can't physically, comfortably get there, it will be the last dollar I ever spend on either him or your venue. Sting, postpone the god**m (sic) show".

One disgruntled ticket holder sarcastically added, "the only way to 'stay safe and warm' is to STAY INDOORS AT HOME. Who the hell came up with this brilliant announcement?"

Representatives for Sting had yet to respond to the outrage at press time.

Meanwhile, other artists, including Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo, chose to cancel planned gigs as a result of Winter Storm Stella - they axed a show in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday due to "inclement weather".

© Cover Media