Anna Faris found engagement ring bag 'months' before Chris Pratt's proposal

The action man decided against proposing during a vacation to Italy with Anna's family.

Actress Anna Faris knew Chris Pratt was planning a marriage proposal before he popped the question back in 2008 after finding the jewelry bag in his truck.

The House Bunny star began dating Chris in 2007 after meeting on the set of their film Take Me Home Tonight, and it didn't take long for the Guardians of the Galaxy hunk to purchase an engagement ring - which wasn't exactly a shock for Anna.

"We had talked about getting married and were living together," she explained on her podcast Unqualified. "One day I found a bag from a jeweler on the floor of his truck, so I knew something was coming."

However, the actress reveals "months" went by between her secret discovery and Chris getting down on bended knee in November, 2008 as the 38-year-old tried to find the perfect moment to ask Anna to be his wife.

"My whole family took all of us to Italy and apparently he lugged (the ring) all around Italy and held on to it for a couple months," she said. "I think I knew for like, seven months, and so finally he asked me on my birthday."

And while Anna, 40, was pleasantly surprised by the romantic gesture, she had to come clean about seeing the bag in his car.

"I confessed because he was like, 'You knew this was coming,'" she added.

The stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bali, Indonesia on 9 July, 2009, and the couple, parents to four-year-old son Jack, is now preparing to celebrate its eighth wedding anniversary.

