  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Anna Faris found engagement ring bag 'months' before Chris P...

Anna Faris found engagement ring bag 'months' before Chris Pratt's proposal

Anna Faris found engagement ring bag 'months' before Chris Pratt's proposal
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt
Posted by Cover Media on June 30, 2017 at 12:30 am
The action man decided against proposing during a vacation to Italy with Anna's family.

Actress Anna Faris knew Chris Pratt was planning a marriage proposal before he popped the question back in 2008 after finding the jewelry bag in his truck.

The House Bunny star began dating Chris in 2007 after meeting on the set of their film Take Me Home Tonight, and it didn't take long for the Guardians of the Galaxy hunk to purchase an engagement ring - which wasn't exactly a shock for Anna.

"We had talked about getting married and were living together," she explained on her podcast Unqualified. "One day I found a bag from a jeweler on the floor of his truck, so I knew something was coming."

However, the actress reveals "months" went by between her secret discovery and Chris getting down on bended knee in November, 2008 as the 38-year-old tried to find the perfect moment to ask Anna to be his wife.

"My whole family took all of us to Italy and apparently he lugged (the ring) all around Italy and held on to it for a couple months," she said. "I think I knew for like, seven months, and so finally he asked me on my birthday."

And while Anna, 40, was pleasantly surprised by the romantic gesture, she had to come clean about seeing the bag in his car.

"I confessed because he was like, 'You knew this was coming,'" she added.

The stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bali, Indonesia on 9 July, 2009, and the couple, parents to four-year-old son Jack, is now preparing to celebrate its eighth wedding anniversary.

© Cover Media

Related news

Zoe Saldana refuses to restrict her sons' behavior with play dates

Posted on 28/05/2017
The star has really learned to appreciate boys and men after welcoming three sons.

Nicole Kidman glad Big Little Lies helped to highlight spousal abuse

Posted on 29/06/2017
Nicole Kidman received congratulatory emails for highlighting domestic abuse in Big Little Lies.

Hugh Jackman still dresses up as Wolverine for his kids

Posted on 29/06/2017
Hugh Jackman believes playing Wolverine is like playing James Bond.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Perfect Desserts & Drinks for your Canada Day Party

All photo albums

Facebook