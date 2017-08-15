Anna Faris thanks fans for support after shock marriage split

Share

Chris Pratt made his first official public appearance after the break-up at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

Actress Anna Faris has broken her silence following her shock marriage split from Chris Pratt to thank fans for their support.

The House Bunny star shared a brief statement with listeners of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, in her latest episode this week (beg14Aug17).

She said, "Hey, dear listeners. I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you."

Faris and Pratt stunned fans when they announced they had separated earlier this month (Aug17).

The actress did not address the split further during the pre-taped podcast episode.

Her estranged husband made his first official public appearance since the separation announcement when he showed up to the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (13Aug17). He was also spotted attending church with the couple's young son, Jack, hours before he hit the stage.

Pratt has yet to officially address the break-up after initially sharing the sad news on his Facebook page on 7 August (17).

He wrote: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.

"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Anna shared the post on her Twitter page, but dropped "and continue to have the deepest respect for one another", suggesting the split is far from friendly.

The couple was married for eight years.

© Cover Media