Anna Faris to salute husband at Walk of Fame induction

The couple has been enjoying family time in the Far East.

Anna Faris will get to gush about her man again when she inducts Chris Pratt into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star will unveil his plaque next week (21Apr17) and his wife and director pal James Gunn will be among those saluting the action man. Pratt's star will be the Walk of Fame's 2,607th.

Faris recently joined her husband at the Tokyo premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in Japan earlier this week (beg11Apr17).

Pratt thanked the actress for her support in a sweet Instagram post, writing: "My dear sweet @annafaris getting flashbacks from her hilarious role in Lost in Translation. Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful."

Faris appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray in Lost in Translation, which was set in Japan.

"These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one,” Chris added. "Although it’s 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can’t sleep. I’m on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I’m talking about."

Anna has also shared an adorable photo of her husband and their four-year-old son, Jack, sporting a pirate eyepatch.

The actress caught father and son chilling out on loungers and posted the snap on Instagram on Tuesday (11Apr17), and added the caption: "Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son."

The family is now South Korea as Chris continues his Guardians of the Galaxy sequel press tour.

