Anna Kendrick avoids making friends as she fears bridesmaid duties

Share

Anna Kendrick doesn't like attending weddings because she finds them to be like "a little pageant".

Anna Kendrick avoids making single friends as she worries about being roped into their weddings.

The Hollywood star is currently promoting her upcoming movie, Table 19, which is about a woman who finds herself sitting at an odd table of misfits at a wedding reception.

In real life, Anna admits to avoiding friends' nuptials at all costs as she finds the social element very awkward.

"I try not to get invited to weddings. I mean, it's like watching your friends put on a little pageant," she said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night (20Feb17). "And you have to be in a nice dress and talk to people you don't know. I feel I have potentially (been) avoiding making very close female friends because I don't want to be a bridesmaid."

In fact, the 31-year-old is so against the whole concept, that she humorously issued a threat to anyone in her wider friend group who is thinking about asking her to participate in a wedding party.

"If you put me on an email chain and tell me I have to wear ballet pink nail polish, I will kill you where you stand," she joked, adding that she has no interest in planning bachelorette parties either.

"No, I'm not having it. It's a deal breaker, I can be friends with you if you are already married. I'm not planning a trip to Vegas, I'm not doing any of that, I'm a very lazy friend."

Meanwhile, Anna also opened up about her "casual" singing problem, which has emerged following her performances in musical movies such as Into the Woods and the Pitch Perfect franchise. The petite star will find any opportunity to break out into song, even when performing simple tasks such as making breakfast.

"It's one of those qualities that I find so annoying in other people and it's so easy to recognize in other people, when they just kind of sing to themselves as they're doing stuff. And I do it all the f**king time," she laughed.

© Cover Media