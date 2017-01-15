Anna Kendrick still gets anxious when meeting new people

Share

Actress Anna Kendrick doesn’t see the Pitch Perfect series expanding beyond a trilogy.

Anna Kendrick is still “afraid” when she has to talk to new people.

The American actress typically plays confident characters on screen, such as Jessica in the Twilight saga and Beca in the Pitch Perfect franchise.

But the 31-year-old admits her own personality is quite the opposite, and she often worries about how people will perceive her.

“I’m still afraid of anybody I don’t know... I’m not sure if that’s a specifically female thing, to think that everybody must hate you,” she confided to U.K. Glamour magazine. “Like when you see a group of girls at a party and you’re like, ‘Urgh, b***hes, they probably hate me.’ Then you actually meet them and think, ‘These guys are great!’”

Anna keeps pretty tight-lipped about her personal life in general, however, she’s been quietly dating cinematographer Ben Richardson since 2014. And she shares that her friends and family are accepting of her busy filming schedule.

“When you get this busy, you end up with the people in your life who are willing to put up with it. Anybody else ends up falling away. I do feel guilty for basically letting all my relationships wilt – but luckily everybody who matters is understanding,” she explained.

Something the brunette beauty is fully committed to is her fans, and she shares that her Pitch Perfect fans send her and castmates art, and like to correspond via Twitter.

Though she doesn’t foresee any more films in the franchise past Pitch Perfect 3, which is slated to hit theaters in December (17).

“It feels like a trilogy, but I don’t know – maybe that’s what they said about Fast & Furious?” she smiled.

© Cover Media